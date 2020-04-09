Gambia: Trade Ministry Introduces 'Shetradesgambia' Scheme

The field of doing horticulture and fashion business progresses with time and is now changing rapidly because of COVID-19. In the face of this pandemic, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment continues to improve access to capital for growth with the introduction of "SheTradesGambia" scheme.

The scheme offers qualified applicants a maximum amount of GMD250,000, and the minimum is GMD50,000 per application.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has developed a program to keep female entrepreneurs in the field of horticulture and fashion running in the face of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Trade in the press release said that "SheTradeGambia" program is a collaborative initiative with the International Trade Center, the National Association of Cooperative Credit Union of the Gambia and with support of the Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce.

The "SheTradeGambia" mini-grant scheme aims at tackling the problem of access to credit identified as one of the most militating bottlenecks faced by female entrepreneurs to set up and grow their businesses.

According to the Ministry of Trade, the opportunity exists for female entrepreneurs in horticulture and fashion identified as "SheTrades" companies to have access to finance to strengthen their business capacities, investment, manufacturing of clothing and production of vegetables.

"SheTradesGambia" is facilitating the acquisition of equipment, materials, and licenses and other critical business inputs and asset for start-ups and individual setting up of their businesses.