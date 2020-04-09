Gambia: Assan Ceesay Renders Support to Fight COVID-19

8 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Scorpions' striker, Assan Ceesay, has joined the list of Gambian players to give support as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus by donating food items to needy families within Banjul.

The 26-year-old donated materials which include bags of rice, hand sanitizers and other sanitary equipment to his place of birth, Banjul.

The gesture was appreciated by recipients from Banjul North, Central and South.

The gesture was distributed by the progressive minded volunteers who expressed delight over the gesture.

"The donated materials are aimed at helping the people of Banjul in combating the spread of coronavirus. The food items will also help them to stay at home for the containment of the virus," said Assan Ceesay.

