Gambia: Coronavirus - AGA Global Supports Gambians With Rice, Sanitary Materials

AGA Global Ambassadors UK/Gambia, over the weekend donated 12 bags of 25kg rice to families in various Gambian communities who are currently not able to earn funds to provide food to feed their families during the isolation period of covid-19 pandemic.

The UK/Gambia charitable trust organisation also donated buckets and sanitary materials to mosques, hospitals and other places across the country in a bid to manage and contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The gesture was distributed to Gambians by AGA Global Ambassadors Gambia secretary Kebba Banja on behalf of the organisation.

AGA Global Ambassadors UK/Gambia is a non- profit group based in United Kingdom who share the passion to help disadvantaged communities across Africa, particularly in The Gambia. Over the years, they have supported Gambia's education and health sectors as well as the less privileged.

Sister Angie, founder of the organisation hailed AGA family and supporters for their contributions in ensuring that they are able to help Gambian families during the global health crises.

"Thank you for your financial contribution donated to enable us to provide these items for our Gambian families to be able to practice hand hygiene and promote infection control," she told her family and supporters.

She explained that they have been visiting The Gambia since 2003 and fell in love with the spirit of the people which led them to recognize their needs. They therefore decided and declared it as part of their duty and responsibility to be a part of the change they want to see.

Beneficiaries thanked AGA Global Ambassadors UK/Gambia for the generosity which they described as timely.

Gambian President Adama Barrow declared a 21-day state of public emergency owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country on 18 March 2020. This has been now extended by 45 days by the National Assembly.

The proclamation orders closure of non-essential commodity shops, bars, cafés, casinos, sporting venues, and all forms of public gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

The Gambian leader also ordered all public and private institutions to minimize staff reporting to work with immediate effect.