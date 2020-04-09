Gambia: SBS Donates Sanitary Materials to Jeshwang Prison

Solution Bay Spirituality (SBS); a charitable organization have recently donated some sanitary materials worth over D20, 000 to Jeshwang prison.

Speaking at the presentation, chairperson of the organization Dodo Mbaye said the pandemic is a global issue that needs collective efforts to fight it in all forms, adding that his organization is ready to join hands and fight the pandemic by providing such materials to the people.

He said they have one-time donated food aid to prisons, all geared towards complement government efforts in nation building. "The organization was established in 2014 and since then, we have been supporting different people worldwide."

Awa Secka, secretary general of Solution Bay Spirituality (SBS) called on all to stand firm in supporting each other at the time of difficulties.

Modou Bah, head of communication of the organization said preventing the virus from spreading and from reaching the prisons is their concern and thanked the prison department for their long-standing relationship.

Inspector Sagarr Jatta, officer-in-charge of Jeshwang prison expressed gratitude and appreciation for the organization's solidarity to the prison in complementing government efforts in fighting the pandemic while assuring that the donated materials will be put in to good use.