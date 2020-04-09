Gambia: SBS Donates Sanitary Materials to Jeshwang Prison

8 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Solution Bay Spirituality (SBS); a charitable organization have recently donated some sanitary materials worth over D20, 000 to Jeshwang prison.

Speaking at the presentation, chairperson of the organization Dodo Mbaye said the pandemic is a global issue that needs collective efforts to fight it in all forms, adding that his organization is ready to join hands and fight the pandemic by providing such materials to the people.

He said they have one-time donated food aid to prisons, all geared towards complement government efforts in nation building. "The organization was established in 2014 and since then, we have been supporting different people worldwide."

Awa Secka, secretary general of Solution Bay Spirituality (SBS) called on all to stand firm in supporting each other at the time of difficulties.

Modou Bah, head of communication of the organization said preventing the virus from spreading and from reaching the prisons is their concern and thanked the prison department for their long-standing relationship.

Inspector Sagarr Jatta, officer-in-charge of Jeshwang prison expressed gratitude and appreciation for the organization's solidarity to the prison in complementing government efforts in fighting the pandemic while assuring that the donated materials will be put in to good use.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.