Gambia: Barrow's 2nd Ombudsman Pick Referred for Scrutiny

8 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Lawmakers at the National Assembly on Monday referred the appointment of President Adama Barrow's new choice as Ombudsman in accordance with section 164(1) of the 1997 Constitution to the Public Appointments Standing Committee (PAC) for proper scrutiny.

The motion for Bakary Sanyang's appointment was tabled before the lawmakers by the Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray months after a previous nominee was rejected.

In December 2019, legislators rejected the appointment of Baboucarr A. Suwaneh as Ombudsman on the grounds that the holder of the position should be of substantial administrative or investigative knowledge and basic legal experience after he was scrutinised by the Public Appointments Standing Committee.

Prior to the deferment on Monday, Hon. Halifa Sallah, the member for Serrekunda, moved the motion pursuant to section 53 (c) of the National Assembly Standing Order for the motion to be referred to the PAC for proper scrutiny.

He explained the purpose for the scrutiny, saying the choice is serving a public office and he needs to resign from that post before the members confirm his appointment.

The Serrekunda lawmaker recalled that the first nominee by President Barrow was rejected. However, he signaled that this time, the pick could get an appointment but needs a proper procedure.

The motion was seconded by Alhagie Mbow, the member for Upper Saloum.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.