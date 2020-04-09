Gambia: Tribute to Late Alh Ob Conateh - FIFA President Expresses Condolence

The President of World Football governing body (FIFA) Gianni Infantino has dispatched a message of condolences on the passing of the late Alh Ousman B Conateh ( Fisco) following the death of the former Gambia Football Association President over the weekend.

Mr Infantino writing on behalf of FIFA expressed his sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Honorary Life President of the GFF and founder of Wallidan Football Club. "Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss", Infantino noted.

The FIFA Boss said the late Fisco was a respected figure of Gambian sport and entrepreneur. "His outstanding commitment and dedication to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in your country will not be forgotten".

The passing on Alh OB Conateh has attracted scores of people from different walks of life sending tributes and condolences to the bereaved family, GFF, Wallidan FC, Gambia government and the business community in general.

The FIFA Boss further described the late football baron as "Exemplary football administrator, notably decorated with the prestigious honors of the Insignia of Member of the Republic of The Gambia (MRG) and the Insignia of the National Order of the Republic of The Gambia (ORG), decorated with a Life Time Achievement Award by The Gambia Football Federation, as well with the Millennium Award for Excellence by The Gambia National Olympic Committee, his legacy and trajectory, in particularly his leadership and his many philanthropic gestures, will be remembered, and he will be truly missed"

Writing through the GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo, Infantino On behalf of FIFA and the international football community continued, "I wish to extend our deepest condolences to The Gambia Football Federation, and most importantly, to his family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you".

Alh Ousman B Conateh 83 popularly known as Fisco was born in Banjul who later became President of the then Gambia Football Association from 1993-2001. He was later conferred Honorary Life President of the Gambia Football Federation and had also served in many distinguished positions at both CAF and WAFU.