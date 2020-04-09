Zimbabwe: Four Harare Men Jailed for Defying Lockdown

9 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Four Harare men, who were nabbed Tuesday in Mbare for defying the 21-day national lockdown imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19, have appeared in court and were each jailed for three months with an option of paying $500 in fines.

Edmore Muwadzi, 38, and Tendai Mabota, 32, of Waterfalls, Amos Rutsvara, 23, of Mbare and Shingirirai Kuimba, 33, of Chitungwiza were arrested at the popular Magaba Complex while touting for customers.

The four appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashama charged with failure to comply with Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020.

SI 83 of 2020 stipulates on Section 4 (1)(a) that people should stay at their homes for 21 days beginning March 31 to 19 April as part of the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In passing the sentence, Mashama said the quartet deserved to be punished for disobeying President Emmerson Mnangagwa's directive.

She said failure to pay the $500 immediately would result in them spending three months in jail.

"The court has taken into account that you are family men and first time offenders but it remains a fact that you failed to comply with the President's directive to stay at home for 21 days. As a way of teaching you to abide, I will not give you grace period to pay. You are hereby ordered to pay $500 each forthwith or face three months imprisonment."

Prosecutor, Peter Kachirika told the court that on April 7, police officers were on patrol around Magaba Complex in Mbare enforcing the 21-day lockdown.

The officers observed the four, who are middlemen for shop owners, touting for customers. They surrounded a car while negotiating with the driver who intended to buy from the complex.

However, on seeing the police, the motorist drove away and police arrested the four touts.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.