South Africa: Nation Records Most Deaths in 1 Day Since COVID-19 Outbreak

8 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 18, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Twelve of the 18 people are men. According to the department, Gauteng has the most cases with 782 people, Western Cape 495 (510 according to the province's testing results system), KwaZulu-Natal 354, the Free State 88, the Eastern Cape 45, Limpopo 21, Mpumalanga 21, the North West 15 and Northern Cape 13.

Eleven cases are "unallocated" which means certain details were missing from the testing forms.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 1 845 - an increase of 96.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize sent his condolences to the families of the people who died and expressed appreciation for the health workers who cared for them.

The news came as Netcare said it was investigating a Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, where four people died and 47 staff members tested positive.

It added measures have been put in place to contain the outbreak.In a statement on Wednesday, Netcare CEO Richard Friedland said 33 of the 47 staffers were self-isolating and the remaining 14 were being accommodated at Netcare's facility "to ensure they are able to safely self-quarantine".

Meanwhile, a Shoprite store in Bothasig, Cape Town, was closed on Tuesday after a staffer tested positive.

South Africa is still under lockdown with movement limited to essential services, and trips for food, medical supplies and social grants.

