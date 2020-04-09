South Africa: COVID-19 Deaths Reach 18

8 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's COVID-19 related deaths have risen to 18. This after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday announced five more deaths.

As of 8 April, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1 845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.

Gauteng leads with 782 confirmed cases. The province is followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal with 495 and 354, respectively.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest death toll, with nine deaths. The Western Cape, Gauteng and Free State have three deaths each.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 63 776. This is an increase of 5 678 from the last report.

"Today we are saddened to report five more COVID-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18," said Mkhize.

The Minister conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and relayed messages of appreciation to the health workers that treated the deceased patients.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.