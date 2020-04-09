Angola: Mauritanian Traders Donate Six Tons of Goods

8 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — At least six tons of various products - including mineral water, rice and pasta - as well as two million kwanzas were donated Tuesday to the Government of Cuando Cubango, by the Mauritanian community resident in the province.

Speaking to the Press, the community spokesman, Mohamed Lemine Deida, said that the solidarity gesture aims to mitigate the difficulties of the population, due to the restrictions on circulation imposed under the State of Emergency in force in the country due to COVID- 19.

For the entrepreneur, at this moment, the ties of union and solidarity should continue to be strengthened, highlighting the "good cooperation" existing between the Angolan and Mauritanian peoples.

On the other hand, he appealed to other traders to continue to reinforce hygiene measures in commercial establishments, as well as to avoid price speculation.

On the occasion, the deputy governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector, Carla Cativa, thanked the donation and acknowledged that, in the current context of the country, many people are struggling to go to formal and informal markets to acquire essential goods.

