Zimbabwe: WFP in Urgent Need of U.S.$130m to Feed Millions of Desperate Zimbabweans

The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent appeal to the international community for US$130 million aid to feed an estimated 4.1 million desperate people in Zimbabwe or they will plunge into hunger.

The US$130 million being urgently sought by WFP is part of a total food assistance requirement of US$472 million for the whole of 2020.

The funds urgently required will sustain the food insecure people through August and prevent millions of the Zimbabwe's most vulnerable citizens plunging deeper into hunger.

"With most Zimbabweans already struggling to put food on the table,

the COVID pandemic risks even wider and deeper desperation," Eddie Rowe, WFP's Country Director said in a statement Wednesday.

"We must all do our utmost to prevent this tragedy turning into a catastrophe."

WFP assistance in recent months has helped ease hunger in six of nine districts classified late last year as suffering "emergency" food insecurity (IPC 4), allowing them to be downgraded to the less severe

"crisis" level (IPC 3).