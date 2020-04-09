Rwanda Confirms Five New Cases of COVID-19

8 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda has confirmed an additional five cases of coronavirus, bringing the tally of cases that have so far tested positive to 110 as of Wednesday

Seven of the 110 positive cases have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged. There are no deaths recorded so far

The first batch of four patients was discharged on Sunday April 5, while the other three fully recovered patients were discharged on Tuesday April 7.

The Ministry of Health also reported that the new cases were identified following the testing of 772 people.

The new cases include one frequent traveller and four contacts of previously confirmed cases, who were identified through tracing, says part of the statement from the ministry.

All patients are recovering from a dedicated facility established in the premises of Kanyinya Health Centre in Nyarugenge District.

