Liberia: COVID-19 Update

Photo: Dayy Martin K. N. Kollie
President George M. Weah (file photo).
9 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Location Cases

Nimba ------------------- 1

Sinkor, Airfield, Matadi------- 7

Bardnersville -------------- 2

Brewerville --------------- 2

Duport Road --------------- 2

GSA Road ----------------- 1

Logan Town ---------------- 1

Mamba Point --------------- 2

New Georgia --------------- 1

Old Road ----------------- 4

Red Light ----------------- 1

Rehab ------------------- 1

West Point -----------------1

ELWA -------------------- 1

Vai Town------------------ 1

continue to wash your hands and observe all health protocols

