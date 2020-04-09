Cameroon: Disarmament, Reintegration Committee - Great Opportunity to Peacefully Solve Security Crisis

opinion

The presidential decree of November 30, 2018 establishing the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee is practical solution to sociopolitical crisis.

President Paul Biya in Decree No.2018/719 of 30 November 2018 to establish the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) has taken a practical step to peacefully resolve the socio-political crisis rocking the English-speaking North West and South West Regions and the war against the Boko Haram in the Far North Region.

The decree that will go operational once its structures found therein such as the Management Board, National Coordination and Bamenda, Buea and Mora Regional Centres are put in place and its officials appointed is assuring and has been highly awaited. The assurance of the brighter future is found in the missions of the committee. Article 2 (1) of the decree states that, "The Committee shall be responsible for organizing, supervising and managing the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of ex-fighters of Boko Haram and armed groups in the NorthWest and South-West Regions willing to respond favourably to the Head of State's peace appeal by laying down their arms."

Current fighters who are willing to lay down their arms and join in the development of the country and their families are assured of their security and future prosperity through socio-economic reintegration into the society. As such, they have to understand the functioning of the different components of the committee. The first step that concerns disarmament, has to do with receiving and disarming ex-fighters of Boko Haram and armed groups in the North West and South West Regions. The weapons and munitions in their possession they voluntarily hand over would be collected, listed, stored and appropriate measures taken to des troy them in conjunction with other government services.

The ex-fighters in conformity with the demobilization component, would not be abandoned as they would be supervised and managed in cantonment sites. They would also be provided multifaceted assistance to prepare them for a return to civil life. This will led to the third component which is their reintegration. In the cantonment sites, necessary steps will be taken to de-radicalize the ex fighters. Since government's ultimate goal is their socio-political integration into the society, home communities will have to be sensitized and provided multifaceted assistance to facilitate the reintegration of ex-fighters. Government has equally planned a better future for the ex-fighters. This is because in the cantonment sites they will be organized, trained and provided tools and means of production and assistance to enable them create income-generating ac tivities once they regain normal civil life in the society.

With the first experiences with Boko Haram ex-fighters in the Far North, the committee is expected to be successful in its mission. Cameroonians from different strata of the society continue to express their satisfaction with the establishment of the committee with hopes that peace and security will return to the restive parts of the country once it goes operational.