South Africa: Another Big Lesson COVID-19 Has Taught Us - Science Matters

8 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By David Glassom

The Covid-19 pandemic gives us all the opportunity to become more scientifically literate, to learn to filter fact from fiction, to trust rigorous science instead of celebrities, snake-oil salesmen, politicians or corporate advocates promoting vested interests.

The coronavirus is playing havoc with economies and societies the world over. Its full cost will not be known for months or years to come, and possibly not even then. However, there are also opportunities to be grasped. They are not opportunities which we welcome, nor will they compensate us for the impacts of the pandemic, but we should grasp them nonetheless.

Many of the opportunities will arise in the scientific field, for this pandemic is a giant, uncontrolled experiment. Virologists and epidemiologists are studying the virus and the way it spreads. Medical experts may learn about the human immune response to new pathogens. Research on vaccines and treatments is proceeding at an almost unprecedented pace. New tests are being developed for the virus and whole factories and production lines are being refitted to produce vital equipment. Beyond the immediate impacts of the pandemic, climate scientists will gather data on changes resulting from the drop in pollution and CO2 emissions.

Yet, a more profound...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.