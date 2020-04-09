South Africa: Minister Regrets Breaching COVID-19 Lockdown Rules

8 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, would like to convey an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Command Centre and the South African society at large for breaching lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

President Ramaphosa and Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams met yesterday after a photo was circulated on social media showing the Minister at the home of Mr Mduduzi Manana during the lockdown and social distancing period.

"I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the President and South Africans will find it in their hearts to forgive me," said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She added: "The President has put me on a special leave with immediate effect. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the special leave."

"I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the President's call for all of us to observe the lockdown rules. They are a necessary intervention to curb the spread of a virus that has devastated many nations," said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

