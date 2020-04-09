Ghana: Observe COVID-19 Safety Protocols - Gyatabi Cautions

9 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Ghana's World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight champion, Wasiru Mohammed has urged fans and the public to observe health directives to combat the deadly COVID-19(Corona virus).

That, he said, was the only way for the fans to remain safe.

In a video post to Ghanaians, especially boxing fans, the sensational boxer, nicknamed 'Gyatabi', asked that the various protocols announced should not be taken for granted and accepted that the partial lockdown was in good faith.

"We should try as much as possible to stay at home and observe all the directives including washing of hands and using hand sanitizers," he stated in the facebook video.

He expressed appreciation to frontline health workers, the security and other officials who at the risk of their lives have been working to curb the pandemic.

"Corona virus is real; we need to be grateful to those who are out there working to protect us. The best we could do is to stay at home. Let's try and cooperate with the security personnel too to avoid the reported skirmishes," he stressed.

Gyatabi who was recently ranked seventh in the world in the latest WBO rankings (bantamweight division) also expressed appreciation to his management for their support and guidance.

"We are looking forward to seeing the virus out of the system so we can get back to the game and get to the level we have been working," he stated.

The hard puncher is currently training on his own to maintain his shape as he readies for his world title winning ambitions.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

