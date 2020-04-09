Ghana: 50 Fishmongers Suspended for Failing to Do Social Distancing

9 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — Fifty fishmongers who refused to heed directives for social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Tema Canoe Basin fish market have been suspended indefinitely.

This means they would only be allowed to operate after the virus has subdued.

Naa Korkor Abo, Queen mother of Tema Canoe Basin, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here yesterday in an interview during a clean-up exercise.

She said fishmongers, one of the privileged few allowed to work during the lockdown in the Tema Metropolis, needed to observe hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in order not to betray the trust the President had reposed in them.

Naa Abo said the suspension was to signal to the traders that the leadership was serious to stamp out the virus, because allowing it to spread would be disastrous and more costly for the country to deal with.

The Queen mother said the traders had been encouraged to go home as soon as they sold their fish stock.

She thanked the Tema Metropolitan Public Health Emergency Committee for the sensitisation they were doing about the disease in the area and the hand washing items they donated to the market.

Naa Abo, however, appealed to corporate bodies and NGOs to donate more hygiene items to meet the demand of their numbers.

She made a case for the aged and vulnerable residents of Tema New Town to be considered in the distribution of relief items for the poor and needy as part of interventions to deal with COVID-19.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.