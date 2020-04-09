Rwanda: Deceased British National Was COVID-19 Negative, RIB Says

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has said that the recent death of a UK national who was living in Rwanda was not linked to COVID-19.

RIB says this after the man's death went viral on social media, triggering speculation that he died of COVID-19.

Mathew Robert Wilson, 56, was the owner of Colours Company Ltd and according to RIB he passed away on April 5 at his home in Kacyiru Sector in Gasabo District.

Speaking to The New Times, Marie Michelle Umuhoza, said that: "We went at the scene with health personnel- whom we currently work with in case of a sudden death... and a test conducted by Rwanda Biomedical Centre afterwards revealed that he was COVID-19 negative."

Umuhoza added that details of the autopsy were handed to the deceased family, which is the only one authorised to communicate it where necessary.

The UK High Commissioner to Rwanda, Jo Lomas, confirmed that the family of the deceased has been in direct contact with the government of Rwanda.

"His family has been in direct touch with the government of Rwanda," she said, adding that: "Concerning the burial, I can't comment on that as it is a private matter to be decided by his family."

Lomas also noted that: "We got in touch with his family as well and we support where we can as it is in our normal procedure."

Rwanda has not yet confirmed any COVID-19 death. The country has recorded 110 positive cases, and seven of them have recovered.

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than 1,469,240, while the death toll now stands at over 86,278 and more than 316,500 recovered cases.