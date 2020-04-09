Rwanda: Ibuka Condemns Destruction of Genocide Survivors' Property

8 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Ibuka, the umbrella organization of Genocide survivors' associations has condemned people targeting genocide survivors as the country marks the 26th commemoration of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The warning follows four cases of genocide ideology recorded on April 7 and 8 in the districts of Ruhango, Nyaruguru, Kirehe and Rutsiro, according to Ibuka.

Vandals have harmed domestic animals and uprooted a Genocide survivor's sorghum plantation in Nyaruguru District and some have been arrested.

"As we commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, we urge all people to stop harbouring the Genocide ideology.

Naphtal Ahishakiye, the Executive Secretary of Ibuka told The New Times that they were working with local leaders and investigators to arrest the suspects and warned that the "law punishing genocide ideology is not in lockdown".

"Last year we recorded 149 cases of Genocide ideology during the commemoration period," he said.

Genocide ideology crimes are committed through written and verbal action such as tracts against survivors, destroying Genocide survivors' property and evidence such as remains of victims of Genocide and demolishing, damaging, or desecrating a memorial sites, among others.

Valens Habarurema, the Mayor of Ruhango District, told The New Times that with the support of National Police and Rwanda Investigation Bureau, five suspects who destroyed a Genocide survivor's banana, cassava, beans and soya plantations had been arrested. The incident took place in Nyagasozi village, Buhoro cell in Ruhango sector.

"After arresting the first suspect yesterday evening, four more were arrested and detained by RIB. The destroyed 43 banana trees and crops such as beans, soya... . We want to establish if crime was committed as a Genocide ideology or conflicts," he said.

The Mayor of Kirehe District, Gerald Muzungu, said a man had been arrested by Police for threatening to kill his wife because she is a Tutsi.

Rwanda National Police Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera, while giving a message on the 26th commemoration of the Genocide, said people could report those involved in perpetuating the Genocide ideology by calling 112 or 0788311155 WhatsApp number.

"We urge the public to report any form of Genocide ideology including threats, negation, denial, mocking survivors and all acts aimed at influencing hatred and divisionism," he said.

