South Africa: MEC Panyaza Lesufi On Brutal Murder of Learner From Aurora Girls High School

press release

The Gauteng Education MEC, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, is distraught to inform about yet another brutal murder of a 14 year old grade 9 girl learner from Aurora Girls High School.

It is alleged that the girl learner went to a local shop on Thursday, 02 April 2020 in Dobsonville, and on her return home she realized that she forgot some items, she then went back to the shop and unfortunately she didn't return home.

The family went on a search, unfortunately they couldn't find her, subsequently she was reported missing at the local police station. Sadly, the said learner was found on Friday, 03 April 2020 raped and brutally murdered in a bush at eMndeni Extension, Soweto.

"How do people sleep after committing such a barbaric, and cruel act. Indeed this is saddening beyond comprehension. We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We are shattered and really feel their pain during this time of grief" said MEC Lesufi.

Our Psycho Social Team will visit the family for necessary support.