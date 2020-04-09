Nigeria: LASEMA Calls for Integrity Test, As Building Collapses in Lagos

9 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the incident occurred at 29 Adedoyin Str. inward Ajangbadi, Ojo Local Government Area of the State, at about 6:pm on Wednesday.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said no loss of life nor injury was recorded at the scene of the incident.

"We have gone ahead to ensure that the occupants of the adjacent buildings have vacated from the building.

"The occupants of the adjacent building are forewarned of the imminent danger of continuous stay in the building without conducting a Non Destructive Integrity Test to ascertain the habitability of the building.

"The affected portion has been cordoned off while the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Zonal Office has been informed.

"The agency is to determine the integrity of the building and enforcement of the building code of the State to mitigate against any future disaster," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He also appealed for the cooperation of the residents to stay away from the building for adequate safety and security.

