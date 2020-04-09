Nigeria: COVID-19 Cases Hit 1.5 Million Mark Globally

At least 1.5 million people have been infected by COVID-19, with 88, 000 deaths recorded across 209 countries.

Records from John Hopkins University show that although over 320, 000 persons have recovered from the virus worldwide, not less than 48, 000 people were still in critical conditions while 1, 044, 419 persons were said to be having mild conditions of the disease.

Of the entire cases, the United States has recorded 442, 800 cases with 14, 729 deaths. Not less than 22,000 new cases were recorded within the last 24 hours.

The US President Donald Trump Wednesday blamed the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the high number of cases in the country, saying it hid viral information on the outbreak from the country in January.

Spain presently has 146,900 confirmed cases with 14, 673 deaths. So far, 48, 519 persons have recovered from the virus in the country. It however had 4,748 new cases within the last 24 hours.

Italy, which has the highest death rate from the outbreak globally at 17, 669, has a total of 139, 442 infections. It recorded 3, 873 new infection within the last 24 hours, while at least 26, 000 persons have recovered from the virus in the country.

France, the fourth most affected country, has 112, 950 cases with 10, 869 deaths. It however recorded 3, 881 new cases and 549 deaths within the last 24 hours.

China, which had the highest number of cases few weeks ago, is now the sixth most affected country. It presently has 81, 802 confirmed cases since December 19, 2019 when the outbreak started in Wuhan city in China.

Although 77, 297 persons have recovered from the virus in the country, it unfortunately lost 3, 333 persons. Within the last 24 hours, it recorded 62 new cases and two deaths.

Although Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak when it started has been under lockdown for almost four months, the Chinese government relaxed it's lockdown Tuesday as no new cases have been recorded in the city for almost a week