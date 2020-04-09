Tanzania: Barrick Joins Govt Fight Against COVID-19

TWIGA Minerals Corporation, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation and the Tanzanian government, has announced support program to assist the country in combating and containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barrick's chief operating officer for its Africa and Middle East region, Willem Jacobs, said in addition to measures already introduced to protect workers and their families living around its mines, the company was contributing 1.7 million US dollars in the form of critical equipment and expertise to help prevent the spread of the virus in Tanzania.

Of this amount, 960,000 US dollars is destined for the national level, 505,000 US dollars to the regional level and 250,000 US dollars to the local level.

Jacobs said at the national level Barrick would be concentrating its efforts and contributions on Mloganzila as an isolation unit for confirmed cases and the Mabibo hostel as a quarantine centre.

Regional support will be focused on Musoma, Shinyanga and Geita where isolation centres will be created and equipped. The company is engaging with the relevant regional commissioners to convert its support into immediate action.

Jacobs said as a committed partner to Tanzania it would also be keeping its mines operational during this challenging period to support the country's economy. It was also engaging with its contractors and suppliers to enlist their support for the cause.