Tanzania: Authority Strategized to Reform, Support Public Schools

9 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DODOMA Region is well strategized to improve infrastructures, which support public schools to ensure that students have friendly learning environment and access to quality education, it can be learnt.

Expressing the commitment, Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge further said that already they are implementing a number of initiatives towards the goal, which include holding frequent education forums with stakeholders and development partners to share updates.

"Currently we are planning to hold a special campaign that would help improving all the infrastructures, which support public schools in Dodoma to be in good shape," said Dr Mahenge.

Equally, the RC noted that the education sector was also considering conducting a thorough review and assessment of each and every student's school performance and assist them, where necessary.

"We expect education stakeholders to come up with long, mid and short term priorities that would boost academic performances in Dodoma," Dr Mahenge added.

Commenting, the area Regional Education Officer, Maria Lymo noted that her office was working with different stakeholders to address challenges, which lead to poor performance in the region.

"The government is implementing a free-education policy, but it's unfortunate that some parents still move to redefine the policy. We want parents and the community to have a full share of their children's education," she said.

Earlier, the Minister of State President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments Mr Suleiman Jafo said that the government was fully aware of the situation.

"We're doing our best to improve teachers' benefits. The government is also disbursing the education fund on time and improving learning environments by supplying water, electricity, books and building classrooms and laboratories," he said.

