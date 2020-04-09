South Africa: Winter Is Coming and South Africa Faces a Testing Time

opinion

As the country approaches the third week of lockdown, the government needs to deal with the reality of how it will reopen the country while ensuring that the pandemic does not spiral out of control.

By 8 April, the number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 1749 with 13 deaths. Although the number of cases increases every day, the rate of escalation appears to be relatively stable. However, there are concerns that South Africa's testing numbers remain low.

To date, approximately 84% of the total tests conducted have been performed by the private sector. This is deeply worrying. The government simply isn't doing enough testing and in areas like informal settlements and rural locations, this could spell disaster.

From a policy perspective, it is this number that the government must give its single-minded attention to. There can be no delays; there can be no compromise. If South Africa fails to roll out mass testing throughout the duration of the lockdown, much of this effort risks being wasted.

There are two countries in particular that are worth paying close attention to - South Korea and Germany. In South Korea the numbers of infections exploded in late February and early...