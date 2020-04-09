Tanzania: Puma Donates Over 100m/ - Worth Fuel in COVID-19 Fight

OIL Marketing Company, Puma Energy Tanzania yesterday donated fuel worth more than 100m/- to support the government towards COVID-19 fight in the country.

Handing over the donation to the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director, Dominic Dhanah, who also doubles as National Committee against Covid-19, Chairperson said that the government deserves all support to tame the disease.

"Covid-19 a global pandemic that cannot be left to the government alone to fight... here responsible citizens and well-meaning individual, should support all initiatives and efforts of the government as we are all in this together," he further said.

At the event also attended by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu and her Deputy, Faustine Ndugulile, the Managing Director further noted that the donation in form of 100 Puma Fuel Cards would enable ambulances, vehicles transporting drugs and doctors to fuel fast enough countrywide in attempts to fight coronavirus.

Mr Dhanah added that Puma Energy Tanzania has already taken measures including putting water and soap at strategic points in all its filling stations to protect clients and employees in the business.

He said they are also providing sanitizers at all their offices, besides reinforcing seating arrangement of two-meters apart from one person to another, adding: "This includes staff canteens, where masks and gloves are also provided to all operators."

In response, Mr Majaliwa thanked Puma for the support and asked other companies to support the government in the drive.

Puma Energy Tanzania is a registered oil company owned jointly by the government via Treasury Registrar, where each own a share of 50 per cent.