Tanzania: We'll Heed Govt Directives-Mwingira

A FEW days after the government suspended the five-day religious conference planned by Ephata Ministry, their leader, Prophet Josephat Mwingira has said they will follow instructions given by authorities as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a media briefing on several issues, Prophet Mwingira said they respect the decision, which is why they have asked their members countrywide not to come for the conference.

"Regarding this decision by Coast Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Evarist Ndikilo, his decision is positively announced according to procedures, but I would rather not talk much about it as I believe he has fulfilled his role, I commend him for taking his rightful place," he noted.

Prophet Mwingira further said they will use the Sunday Services as allowed by President John Magufuli as that was an integral part to save the nation.

"For Dar es Salaam, I have more than 130 churches, I cannot call all members to come and worship here at the church headquarters in Mwenge, and we have already communicated to them to worship at their usual places,"

He said they have been following and implementing precautions issued by the government and health experts by providing water and soap in all their church services as well as taking their temperature with a thermometer.

On 6 April 2020, Eng Ndikilo toured the Bungu area in Coastal District where the conference was supposed to take place from 7- 12 April 2020, where 3,000 members who are regional leaders of the church from around the country were expected to attend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eng Ndikilo was cautious about the warning issued by the ministry of health to minimise unnecessary gatherings, and underscored that the aim was not to restrict worship but to take precautions against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Prophet Mwingira called on Tanzanians to continue praying in earnest and not wait for confirmed COVID-19 cases to reach 100 like other countries.

"My President... ..don't worry about anything, we are together in this, keep on fulfilling your duties while we are praying for you," he remarked

He said God's servants should keep on praying for Tanzania and its people because the world is passing through the most turbulent period, and prayed for them to be safe and be protected by God against disasters and the pandemic.

Prophet Mwingira further said they are praying for the president of Tanzania and his government, so that God can give him wisdom in making the right decisions and know His will.