Tanzania: Inflation Rate Falls Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

EVEN as the country continues battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the annual headline inflation rate for March has decreased to 3.4 per cent from 3.7 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in February.

According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Acting Director of Population, Census and Social Statistics, Ruth Davison, the decrease of the headline inflation explains that, the speed of price change for commodities for the year ended March has decreased compared to the speed recorded for the year ended February.

"The overall index went up to 120.20 in March, 2020 from 116.23 recorded in March, 2019," she noted.

In what appears as good news in the economies of the East African Member States, even as the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues biting, East African countries have recorded falling inflation rates, with Uganda recording the least headline inflation compared to Tanzania and Kenya for the year ending March 2020.

According to Ms Davison, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics reported a 3.0 per cent inflation in March, from 3.4 per cent reported in February, While Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported a slight decrease of 6.06per cent headline inflation rate from 6.37 recorded during the corresponding period in February 2019.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), measures the change over time in the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services that are purchased by a representative sample of households in Tanzania.

A basket includes a list of 278 goods and services of which 97 are Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages and 181 are Non-Food items that are being priced on monthly basis.

The NCPI weights are based on monetary expenditures relating to consumption for all households in the 25 geographic regions of Tanzania Mainland.

The index weights are based on expenditures of both urban and rural households derived from 2011/12 Household Budget Survey and the price reference period is December, 2015.