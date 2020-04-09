Zimbabwe: Zinwa Rolls Out Nationwide Boreholes Rehab Programme

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) is rehabilitating 969 non-operational boreholes countrywide under a programme aimed at addressing water and sanitation challenges in rural areas.

The initiative targets to improve water security for rural communities in drought prone and water stressed regions of the country.

In a statement, Zinwa spokesperson Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said improved access to water by rural communities was critical to boost sanitation and hygiene, especially in the context of the country's ongoing fight against the spread of Covid-19.

She said Zinwa last week successfully rehabilitated 10 boreholes in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces as part of the ongoing rural communities water facilities resuscitation programme.

"The successful rehabilitation of 10 boreholes in Beitbridge, Mzingwane, Insiza and Zaka districts, brings to 139, the number of boreholes Zinwa has resuscitated since the beginning of the programme in October last year," said Mrs Munyonga.

"We aim to rehabilitate 969 non-functional boreholes by the time the programme ends.

The improvement of access to water by rural communities will also go a very long way in improving sanitation and hygiene, which are also critical in the country's ongoing fight against the spread of Covid-19."

Of the rehabilitated boreholes, 46 were in Manicaland, 47 in Mashonaland Central, two in Mashonaland East, 37 in Masvingo, four in Matabeleland North and five in Matabeleland South.

Mrs Munyonga said they were accelerating the rehabilitation programme in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces and had since procured some of the required spare parts.

The authority introduced service areas countrywide to add impetus to the borehole resuscitation programme, with crews now stationed closer to the places where repairs wiould take place.

"Additionally, we have drilled 21 boreholes under the ongoing water and sanitation programme to enhance access to water in rural areas," said Mrs Munyonga.

"Four of these were drilled in Mashonaland West last week while drilling also commenced in Binga during the same week."