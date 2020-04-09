Nigeria: COVID-19 - Buhari Orders Release of 2,600 Prisoners

9 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 2,600 inmates across the country as part of efforts to decongest the custodial centres and dicourage the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this at a World Press Conference at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Thursday morning

He said; "a total number of 2,600 inmates spread across our various custodial centres qualify to benefit from the amnesty. These include 885 convicts who could not pay their fines totaling N21.4 million which the government will pay on their behalf to enable them get their freedom.

"From this number, 41 inmates are federal convicts, two of which have been granted pardon."

He also said five ex-convicts recommended for presidential pardon have been so pardoned.

"They are late Prof Ambrose Ali, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Ex Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, Major E.J. Olanrewaju and Ajayi Olusola Babalola," Aregbesola added.

Prof Ali was the governor of the old Bendel State in the Second Republic (1978-1983) and a great progressive while Chief Enahoro was a foremost nationalist who moved the motion for Nigeria's independence.

Speaking at the occasion, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Justice Abubakar Malami, said of the above numbers, 39 were granted clemency - four of which are in the Kuje Custodial Centre.

Malami said the government's action is in line with the advice of the UN which called on countries of the world to reduce the population of prisons so as to encourage social distancing.

There are 73, 756 inmates in custodial centres all over the country presently with 51,983 of them on the Awaiting Trial list, according to Ja'afaru Ahmed, the Controller General of NCoS.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.