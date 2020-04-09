Tanzania: 'Players Must Focus Above Simba, Yanga'

TANZANIAN football players have been urged to focus and aim higher once they want do develop professionally and stop thinking Simba and Young Africans as the only available yardstick.

The call was jointly made by Eliuter Mpepo who currently serves Costal de Sol of Mozambique and Sadallah Lipangile who plays for KMC of Dar es Salaam.

"Most often a young player thinks playing for Yanga or Simba is the highest target, but that doesn't help them think above that," said Mpepo.

With high expectations to feature frequently, the young talents face difficulties on their struggle for the first team choice as they meet strong and highly experienced players.

"Most talented youth who join big clubs like Simba, Yanga and Azam have always faced challenges as they expect more than what they can give and consequently they fail to do the best," Sadallah Lipangile commented this when he was speaking with "the Daily News" yesterday.

Mpepo who plays for Costa do Sol in Mozambique said that, "Some of the players who joined big teams forget that they are in a different world. Instead of taking responsibilities they relax and fail to achieve the team's goal."

"Few others fail to work under pressure and find themselves dropping time after time. They forget that when they joined big clubs they had to endure challenges they will face."

"Consequently, they are left out from the squad, as they fail to impress their coaches," he added.

This leaves young talents with minimum options; Request for loan, request for transfer or patiently compete and build more confidence.

According to him very few will wait patiently to be called for first team at bench, but many would will seek for exist or loan to maintain their standard.

Among a few players who remained at the clubs regardless being benched for long is Said Juma Ally 'Makapu' who plays for Yanga SC.

He had to wait at the bench and trained with his club, but now has been a regular player upon arrival of Coach Luc Eymael.

Whereas he was quoted by "the Daily News" last week that it was his patience and hard work that made him remain in the team, and his glad that the club is putting him at use.