South Africa: Stellenbosch Municipality Deep Cleans Its Streets

9 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bertram Malgas

Covered in hazmat suits, face masks and gloves, a team of 40 Stellenbosch municipal workers have been hard at work disinfecting the streets of the Boland town.

The university town has taken steps to try and get ahead of the fast-spreading coronavirus by deep cleaning the streets using a pine-scented industrial disinfectant.

Teams of 16 workers have been working day and night to disinfect sidewalks, benches and railings around the town.

Director of Infrastructure Services, Deon Louw, told News24 that the teams have already scrubbed down several densely populated spaces.

"We have been targeting all of the taxi ranks, we have nine of them in Stellenbosch," he said.

They have also focused on cleaning pathways, especially in the vicinity of malls.

While the municipally regularly cleans the streets, it is now using a stronger chemical to make sure it kills any trace of the novel coronavirus.

Louw said they are running a skeleton staff.

"We are currently doing an initial scrub down, and cleaning will be scheduled to happen on a regular basis," he added.

Stellenbosch currently has 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.