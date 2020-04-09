South Africa: Building Relationships in a Time of Crisis

analysis

With the Covid-19 crisis forcing communities to engage in new and positive ways, a list ten things to consider in developing respectful relationships between communities.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, we have seen communities in Cape Town mobilising to provide relief and support to the most vulnerable on a scale that hasn't been witnessed since the dark days of apartheid.

Over the past two weeks, there has been an amazing movement to organise within, and between, communities through the Cape Town Together Facebook group and the respective Community Action Groups (CANs) set up and paired through this group.

There is, however, an uncomfortable discussion that we need to have - one that is absolutely necessary for building and maintaining social cohesion in our difficult context: What does responsible community engagement look like and how do we put this at the centre of what we do?

We need to acknowledge that our country's past has led to citizens experiencing the present in vastly different ways - Cape Town is, in fact, a tale of three cities, at least. This means that, as we tread through each other's spaces, we must be mindful of how, and why, other people's experiences may...