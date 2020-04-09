Zimbabwe: Zinwa in Nationwide Boreholes Rehab Programme

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is currently rehabilitating 969 defunct boreholes countrywide under a programme

aimed at addressing challenges associated with water and sanitation in rural areas.

The initiative targets to improve water security for rural communities in drought prone and water stressed regions.

Zinwa's spokesperson, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said in a statement on Wednesday that an improved access to water by rural communities was critical to boost capacity on the ground in terms of sanitation and hygiene related issues.

These (water and sanitation), she said, were critical in the country's ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Munyonga said last week they successfully rehabilitated 10 boreholes in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces as part of the ongoing rural communities water facilities resuscitation programme.

"The successful rehabilitation of 10 boreholes in Beitbridge, Mzingwane, Insiza and Zaka districts, brings to 139, the number of

boreholes ZINWA has resuscitated since the beginning of the programme in October last year," she said.

"We aim to rehabilitate 969 non-functional boreholes by the time the programme ends.

"The improvement of access to water by rural communities will also go a long way in improving sanitation and hygiene, which are also

critical in the country's ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19.

"Of the 139 rehabilitated boreholes, 46 boreholes were rehabilitated in Manicaland, 47 in Mashonaland Central, two in Mashonaland East, 37 in Masvingo, four in Matabeleland North and five are in Matabeleland South."

She said they would also accelerate the rehabilitation programme in Mrs Munyonga added that recently, the organisation introduced service areas countrywide to add impetus to the borehole resuscitation programme with crews now stationed closer to the places where repairs will be taking place.

"Additionally we have drilled 21 boreholes under the ongoing water and sanitation programme to enhance access to water in rural areas.

"Four of these were drilled in Mashonaland West last week while drilling also commenced in Binga during the same week," she said.