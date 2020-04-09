Namibia: Ndeitunga Condemns Police Cruelty

The police inspector general, Sebastian Ndeitunga, has condemned the recent human rights violation by police officers, noting that action would be taken against them.

This comes after a video circulating on social media on Tuesday showed police officers, speaking in Oshiwambo, instructing a young man to roll in the spilt traditional brew (tombo), while one of them was heard hurling insults at him.

The incident happened at Eheke village in the Ondangwa area of the Oshana region.

In a statement released today, Ndeitunga said the video in question represents extreme ill-treatment and little or no respect for human dignity or rights.

"During the past few weeks, unpleasant scenes of videos have been circulating on social media showing members of the law enforcement agencies mistreating or manhandling members of the public," he said.

He further said it is disheartening to note that while some of the officers are doing a great job in fulfilling the mandate of the Namibian Police, others are doing a disservice to their calling through their actions by abusing and/or violating human rights.

The inspector general further said the officers implicated in the video in question have been identified and action is being taken against them.

"This is extremely unprofessional and beneath the execution of our mandate. Therefore, I condemn the actions of the members depicted in the video, in the strongest terms possible! The actions and conduct of the members were uncalled for and cannot be condoned," he said.

Ndeitunga encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers at their nearest police stations.

"The fact that some members of the public are defying the regulations for the curbing of the Covid-19 pandemic, which appears to be the excuse for the apparent revulsive conduct of the members concerned, cannot serve as a justification for their actions," he added.

He noted that their objective during the current State of Emergency is to enforce law and order, in conformity with the applicable regulations, and brutalities are neither encouraged nor expected from law enforcers.