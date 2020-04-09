Namibia: State House Employee in Isolation Over COVID-19

8 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

An unidentified state house employee has been put in self-isolation after his wife contracted the contagious coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula, however, allayed fears that the employee in question has had direct contact with president Hage Geingob.

"I can confirm that one of the employees at state house has been put in isolation after his wife tested positive to the virus. The wife is between cases 12 or 14, I am not so sure," he said.

Shangula reiterated that president Geingob took the rest purely as a precautionary measure after he first travelled to a highly exposed country.

The health minister also said the country's active cases still stand at 13 while the other three recovered and were discharged.

