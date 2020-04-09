Namibia: Zambians Still Entering Namibia Illegally

8 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

Zambezi regional police have raised concerns over the increasing number of Zambians who are still entering the country illegally, despite the closure of the borders to fight against the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Zambezi regional police spokesperson, inspector Kisco Sitali, told The Namibian today that Zambians are still crossing into the country through undesignated entry points, especially Chantuu and Stone City, as well as at the flood plains.

"Since the start of the state of emergency [last month] over 10 Zambians were arrested during our patrols and have been charged. They are detained in isolation. Another group on Sunday abandoned their containers filled with petrol at the service station as they fled the scene when they saw the police approaching," he said.

Sitali further called on the public to report any suspicious people in their locations or villages. Additionally, he urged the traditional authorities to discourage their subjects from harbouring foreigners at their houses, and them to turn them over to the police to be deported.

In an unrelated incident, Sitali noted that five suspects were arrested on Monday in connection with a crime which happened last month, where the suspects stole two gambling machines from a bar in the Sangwali area.

"The two gambling machines were recovered and the suspects have all been formally charged with housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. The cash stolen was N$95 513. The vehicle used during this robbery was also confiscated," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.