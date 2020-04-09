Namibia: Zambians Still Entering Namibia Illegally

Zambezi regional police have raised concerns over the increasing number of Zambians who are still entering the country illegally, despite the closure of the borders to fight against the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Zambezi regional police spokesperson, inspector Kisco Sitali, told The Namibian today that Zambians are still crossing into the country through undesignated entry points, especially Chantuu and Stone City, as well as at the flood plains.

"Since the start of the state of emergency [last month] over 10 Zambians were arrested during our patrols and have been charged. They are detained in isolation. Another group on Sunday abandoned their containers filled with petrol at the service station as they fled the scene when they saw the police approaching," he said.

Sitali further called on the public to report any suspicious people in their locations or villages. Additionally, he urged the traditional authorities to discourage their subjects from harbouring foreigners at their houses, and them to turn them over to the police to be deported.

In an unrelated incident, Sitali noted that five suspects were arrested on Monday in connection with a crime which happened last month, where the suspects stole two gambling machines from a bar in the Sangwali area.

"The two gambling machines were recovered and the suspects have all been formally charged with housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. The cash stolen was N$95 513. The vehicle used during this robbery was also confiscated," he said.