Tanzania: Legislators Press for More Health Facilities

ENGINEER Ramo Makani (Tunduru-North, CCM) and Rose Kamili (Special Seats, Chadema) told the national assembly on Wednesday Bassotu, Nakapanya, Matemanga wards in Tunduru Dstrict were facing a health challenge as the existing facilities cannot accommodate the rising demand.

Eng. Makani said Tunduru District hospital needed a complete overhaul to offer quality health services and that the support facilities at Nakapanya and Matemanga clinics were collapsing.

In her principal question, Ms Kamili said there had been an increase in social and economic activities such as mining, fishing, agriculture and business that was pushing an increase in population, thus posing a health threat of communicable disease outbreaks.

In this regard, she wanted to know the timeframe for the government to give funds for the construction of children and maternity wards as well as health workers housing at the Bassotu dispensary.

Deputy Minister, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments Mr Josephat Kandege, told said that the binding health guidelines on dispensaries were clear.

He said the facilities were not fit for children and maternal wards. "But considering that the hospital is 55 kilometres away, the government will conduct an assessment to improve the dispensary's infrastructure," he said.

Mr Kandege further explained that the government had released 140m/-to construct two wards at Tunduru hospital.

"We spent over 500m/-to rehabilitate Matemanga health centre and we have released at least 200m/- to build a children's and maternity ward and a surgical room at Nakapanya health centre," he said.