Sudan: Clashes in Sudan's West Kordofan Leave Three Dead

9 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Lagawa — Three people, including a soldier, were killed and three others were wounded in a series of clashes in West Kordofan, on Monday and Tuesday. In Sinkat in Red Sea state, angry protestors blocked the nearby highway on Tuesday.

The violence in West Kordofan was triggered by a quarrel between people queuing for fuel in front of a petrol station in Lagawa. Policemen arrived to contain the fight, whereby one of them was stabbed with a knife.

In response, his colleagues began to shoot, witnesses told Radio Dabanga. One car owner died instantly, and three others were seriously injured.

Later that day, another man was stabbed to death. On Tuesday, unknown persons killed a member of the Sudan Armed Forces.

After number of houses in the town were torched as well, security reinforcements arrived to contain the situation, the sources reported.

Burning tyres

On Tuesday, angry residents of Sinkat in Red Sea state closed the Khartoum-Port Sudan road, condemning the behaviour of a driver who killed a 10-years-old boy and in a traffic accident, and did not stop.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that dozens of people blocked the highway with burning tyres, in protest against "the merciless driver who killed Mohamed Omar, and even did not stop to look what happened".

