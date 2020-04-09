Sudan: Over SDG 61 Million Total Donations for Stand Up Sudan Campaign Till Wednesday Evening

Khartoum — The total contributions to the Stand Up for Sudan National Campaign launched by the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk recently was, till Wednesday evening of current April 8, in excess of 61,881,000 Sudanese pounds.

The campaign officials said citizens can offer their contributions from inside Sudan via Stand Up for Sudan account in all hard currencies in all commercial banks as well as through phone via *19.

The campaign officials affirmed there are no collectors for the campaign except the above mentioned windows.