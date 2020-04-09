Somalia: Corona Virus Panic Hits Somalia As Unquarantined Patient Dies And 2 Health Ministry Officials Test Positive

Somalia government has confirmed that 2 Health Ministry officials have tested positive for Covid-19.

All Ministry of health staff are now required to undergo a mandatory testing to confirm their status, Dr Fawzia Abikar the Health minister said.

A statement from the Ministry also confirmed that a 58 year old covid-19 patient died at a local hospital. The patient was not confined thus medics, relatives and close contacts may have transmitted the virus.

Somalia can now confirm community transmission of the virus as the victim had no travel history.

"All workers of the ministry , medical staff including those in some private hospitals special Aden Adde Hospital , response teams must commence testing with immediate effect," said Dr Jalaaludiin Yusuf Ministry of Health Acting Director General In interview with Dalsan TV

Ministry of Health are also tracking down all those who may have contacted the patient including medics at Aden Adde hospital- Dr Jalaaludin Added

Somalia now has 12 corona virus cases.