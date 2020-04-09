Gambia: NDMA Nationwide Aassessment On COVID-19 Preparedness Underway

National Disaster Management Agency -NDMA- has embarked on a nationwide assessment outreach to assess the level of preparedness in response to the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The countrywide tour, which starts in Kerewan in the North Bank wrapped up in Brikama, West Coast Region, assessing the level of preparedness against the Covid-19 pandemic in various administrative regions.

The tour also availed the disaster agency to get first hand information with regards to some constraints faced by stakeholders in their battle against the deadly disease.

In Kerewan, Sanna Dahaba, executive director of NDMA, informed the gathering that when it comes to the management of emergency in the country, NDMA as duty bearer has the primary responsibility to respond in two ways- epidemiological clinical and other public health responds and humanitarian response.

"Globally, covid-19 is causing suicide and the better we prepare, the more effective response we can get in fighting it," he said.

Mr Dahaba reminded that NDMA is on a nationwide tour to share government's strategic plans with all stakeholders so as to combat the virus effectively.

"The government is doing a lot by bringing a holistic coordination mechanism in terms of response and preparedness to Covid-19," he said.

Dahaba reminded that everyone is vulnerable to this global pandemic, stressing the need for active support and immediate response to safe the populace from the pandemic.

"The vulnerable people are very critical in fighting the deadly disease," he added.

Ebrima Dampha, governor of North Bank Region, expressed gratitude to government through NDMA for the nationwide assessment, saying NBR has a vibrant Covid-19 taskforce committee ready to combat the deadly disease.

The taskforce, he added, has four sub-committees such as resource mobilization and fund-raising committees, coordination and communication unit, who he added, are working hard to enlighten the masses on coronavirus preventive measures.

In CRR, Aba Sanyang, governor of the region, said the region's coronavirus taskforce committee is headed by competent health personnel, who are working hard to prevent further spread of the disease.

In URR, Fanta BS Manneh, governor of the region, informed some of the preparations stakeholders are doing in her region to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

Governor Manneh indicated that since the onset the URR Covid-19 taskforce committee has been working tirelessly to prevent further spread of the disease in the area.