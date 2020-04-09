Gambia: KMRFA Donates Sanitary Materials to KMC

9 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Barrow

Executive members of Kanifing Regional Football Association (KMRFA) on Tuesday joined the list of philanthropists to donate some sanitary materials to Kanifing Municipality in the fight against covid-19 pandemic. The materials included ten plastic buckets and detergents.

The presentation was held at Kanifing Municipal Council grounds through the first vice president of the association, Mustapha Jammeh, who said the donation was part of their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic within the municipality.

He said that as a football association, they deal with young people, describing football as the most popular sports in the country. He also described Kanifing Municipality as one of the busiest in the country making it deserves help.

The donated items were handed over to Deputy Mayor Musa Bah, who expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture, promising that the materials will be put into good use as it will help them in the crusade to fight the coronavirus.

The donation was made possible through the Gambia Football Federation who provided the items for all regional associations across the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.