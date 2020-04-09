Gambia: KMRFA Donates Sanitary Materials to KMC

Executive members of Kanifing Regional Football Association (KMRFA) on Tuesday joined the list of philanthropists to donate some sanitary materials to Kanifing Municipality in the fight against covid-19 pandemic. The materials included ten plastic buckets and detergents.

The presentation was held at Kanifing Municipal Council grounds through the first vice president of the association, Mustapha Jammeh, who said the donation was part of their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic within the municipality.

He said that as a football association, they deal with young people, describing football as the most popular sports in the country. He also described Kanifing Municipality as one of the busiest in the country making it deserves help.

The donated items were handed over to Deputy Mayor Musa Bah, who expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture, promising that the materials will be put into good use as it will help them in the crusade to fight the coronavirus.

The donation was made possible through the Gambia Football Federation who provided the items for all regional associations across the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.