Gambia: JTGA Donates Sanitary Materials to CRR Security Institutions

Janjanbureh Tourists Guard Association (JTGA), in partnership with the European Union funded Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) and Janjanbureh Foundation recently donated sanitary materials to security institutions in the Central River Region (CRR).

The donated materials include 10 buckets with the required sanitary materials and packets of soap among others.

The move was aimed at preventing the security agents from coronavirus pandemic as well as to help maintaining hygiene. The items were handed to beneficiaries at a handing over ceremony held at the Governor's office in CRR.

Sanna Dahaba, executive director for National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) commended the benefactors for the gesture.

The donation, he added, would significantly contribute in the fight against Covid-19 in the country, saying it would help in preventing further spread of the disease in the area.

However, he expressed appreciation to JTGA and its partners for the move.

Sheriff Abba Sanyang, governor of CRR thanked the donors for the gesture. "We are grateful to the tour guard association," he said.

Governor Sanyang said demonstrating such a generosity is the only mechanism and strategy that Gambians can make to attain the Sustainable Development Goals.

"If we all come together as one people, one heart and one goal, definitely this country will succeed," he told the gathering.

He thus called on Gambians to unite and embrace partnership in order to accomplish their set target goals in development.

He also assured that the donated materials would be distributed according to the security institutions across the region.