Gambia: Karmic Angels Donates Football Gears to Kotu Quarry Academy

9 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Karmic Angels, a long time charitable organisation run by Stephanie and Alan Turner from the UK since 2008 has recently shipped a consignment of medications, creams, child clothing, football kits and footballs to The Gambia.

Continuing on its vein to contribute to youth football academies, the charity's treasurer in The Gambia, Amadou M.L. Jatta presented football jerseys to a football academy in Kotu Quarry.

In the past years, Karmic Angels has supported up to 12 football academies and clubs, including Farato Sports, Busumbala Youth, Young Arsenal in Lamin, Kotu Youth, Boyz Utd in New Jeshwang and Gunjur youth through donations.

Karmic Angels' founders say in conjunction with the Sir Farimang Singhateh Foundation, they will be making another presentation of full football kit and footballs to another team in The Gambia.

