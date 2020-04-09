Gambia: Tribute to O.B. Conateh

9 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
opinion

"INNA LILLAAHI wa INNA ILAIHI RAJEOON [We Belong to ALLAH and onto ALLAH We Shall Return]. Our beloved Gambia has lost an Illustrious Son! Alhaj O.B. Conateh [FISCO] has Passed-on! You will be sorely missed, Koto Boto (of Zigoza)-- the Zigoza boys: Fisco, Pa Cham, Nurainu Carew, Abou Denton, Tapha Ngum-- to name but a few. They were my Kotos. I looked up to these Notable Banjul personalities as my mentors, growing up in Banjul!

Fisco is the quintessential definition of a decent human being. O.B. Conateh, the philanthropist was an advocate and champion of empowerment of the Next-Gen--Gambian youth.

Koto Boto lived a Life of Living for others!! He was genuinely caring and compassionate towards his fellow man, with a sense of integrity that is second-to-none! Seeing an example of O.B. Conateh will be a feat of gigantic proportions!

Gambian soccer and a grateful nation are in mourning! We are mourning the passing of a legend and a true patriot.

Please convey my deepest condolences to his widow and the entire Conateh family for the pain of their loss. May they gather the strength and fortitude to persevere this devastating loss during the difficult period of grief and mourning. Adieu my dear Koto, Alhaj O.B. Conateh (FISCO). Your legacy will live on forever!

May Allah's NOOR (devine light), protection and infinite blessings be with his widow and progeny in this life and the hereafter.

Ya Allah! Ya Rahaman! Ya Rahim! The Merciful, The Forgiver. Please forgive Alhaj O.B. Conateh, and grant him the highest Jannah. Ameen ALLAH. Jazaak ALLAHU Khairan! Masallama. By Dr. Sidi Cherno Jammeh, Chairman Emeritus, World Bank Group-IMF African Society, Washington DC

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.