Namibia: Deaf Community Concerned Over COVID-19 Information

8 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paulina Moses

The Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) is concerned that valuable information about COVID-19 is not made readily available for the hearing impaired, and this violates their right to access of information.

There is no provision made for the deaf community to report possible COVID-19 cases because the telephonic helpline (0800 100 100) is unavailable to them due to their impairment. They are unable to call and let the operator know should they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Linekela Paul Nanyeni, the national executive director of the NNAD, stated that persons with disabilities, specifically the deaf and visually impaired, are always excluded from vital information. "We have so many programmes and information going out about this pandemic and some pamphlets have been translated into different languages but not in sign language. NBC news, for example, was made aware of the need to ensure to always have a sign language interpreter. The government, on the other hand, is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) but it doesn't always remember to include the deaf," said Nanyeni.

He further questioned the government's strategy to educate the deaf, which he said is currently non-existent. "Is there any specific measure put in place by the government to educate the deaf? Nothing at all. Is there any information available in Braille? Nothing. The Namibia Disability Act, for example, points out that information should be made available in sign language," he said. Nanyeni stated that when the lockdown for Khomas and Erongo regions was imposed, the deaf community was poorly informed and this has contributed to their confusion, as many did not understand why they have to stay at home.

The executive director also attributed lack of information as a contributing factor to why some travelled out of Windhoek and Erongo regions right before the lockdown. "Many people travelled in the eve of the lockdown to go to their families and loved ones in other regions. What a big mistake indeed," he said.

He further stressed that the government should make all valuable information available in sign language to ensure all citizens are properly informed during this pandemic. Nanyeni, however, thanked the President and government for the swift response to confront the threat of COVID-19.

"Let's pray that our government and its leaders lead us out of this pandemic safe and sound. Stay at home and be safe," he added.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.