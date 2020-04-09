Tanzania: Updating of Voter's Register Set to Commence in 12 Regions

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, announced that the second phase of updating the voter's register will kick off in 12 regions across Mainland Tanzania.

The country's electoral body also announced that the exercise will commence on April 17, 2020 as planned and will be concluded on June 4, this year.

Opening a meeting of political parties and election stakeholders on Wednesday, the NEC chairman Semistocles Kaijage said the exercise will be carried in three days in all the two rounds.

"The first round will be carried in 12 from April 17 to April 19, 2020 by updating voters records for those registered in 2015 and those recorded during the first phase early this year," he said.

He named the twelve regions as: Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Tanga, Mara, Simiyu, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Geita, Kagera, Kigoma and Tabora.

According to him, the second round of updating voter's registry expected to commence will be carried on May 2 to May 4 this year in all regions of Zanzibar and other 14 regions of Mainland Tanzania.

The Mainland Tanzania regions include, Katavi, Rukwa, Singida, Dodoma, Iringa, Songwe and Njombe.

Others are; Ruvuma, Lindi, Mtwara, Morogoro, Coast, Dar es Salaam and Mbeya.

"A total of 4,006 upgrading stations have been set during the second phase as compared to 8,031sations reported earlier, including 3,956 set for Mainland Tanzania and 50 others to be located in Zanzibar," he said.

"The exercise will go alongside verification of voters records in the registry including those registered in 2015 as well as those in the first updating phase of voter's registry early this year."