Tanzania: TBL Supports Govt Efforts to Contain COVID-19

TANZANIA Breweries Public Limited Company (TBL Plc) in partnership with Diversey East and Central Africa Limited is supporting the government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 through the production of alcohol based sanitisers for health facilities.

The TBL Managing Director, Mr Philip Redman said his company will donate 681 five-litre containers of sanitizers to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children for use in health facilities across the country.

Mr Redman further said that safeguarding the health and safety of TBL employees and their families across the country, customers and the community in general was of paramount importance to the company.

He commended the support and input from; The Ministry of Health, Gender and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Trade and Industries as well as Diversey which had made it possible to produce this product which is specifically aimed at supporting the government's efforts in fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to producing sanitisers for health facilities, TBL will also produce and donate 6,180 sanitisers in smaller-500mls-containers to its customers and communities across the country. The ethanol based sanitisers which also contain water and glycerin are not for sale.

Additionally, the antiseptics come with clear instructions on how to use them, that is 3mls applied on the hands and rubbed thoroughly for 30 seconds with particular attention to the hands and nails.

TBL has a long history of supporting the socio-economic development of Tanzania. It has plays an active role in the agriculture, transportation and manufacturing sectors of the country.

TBL Group is a subsidiary of ABInBev which is the largest brewer in the world. It has operations in over 50 markets and a presence in 15 African countries.

TBL Group subsidiaries are Tanzania Breweries Limited; Tanzania Distilleries Limited and Darbrew Limited.

TBL group is listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), employs about 1,500 people and is represented throughout the country with four clear beer breweries, a distillery, an opaque business and 10 distribution depots.